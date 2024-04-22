Residents in Billingshurst have been raising concerns about businesses registering their homes as company premises

Now Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is investigating what’s going on. He said: “I am aware that a number of constituents in Billingshurst and the surrounding area have received letters from Companies House informing them that businesses have registered at their home address. These apparently have no connection to the occupiers. This is completely unacceptable and I understand the upset and concern this is causing to those affected.”

He said anyone affected who had not yet reported it to Companies House should do so using: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/report-a-company-using-your-personal-details-without-your-permission

"I understand that Companies House has said that they will respond to constituents within 28 days. However, I will be writing to both Companies House and the Minister to ensure a swift response,” he said.

"Removing false registered addresses has apparently had to become a regular task of Companies House and should be executed without issue. However I will also be querying why it appears that inadequate proof of occupancy or connection is required at the outset to prevent constituents and others having to go through this frustrating and concerning saga – which without being addressed could have real implications for the residents.”

He asked anyone affected to email him at [email protected]