Concerns over removal of Horsham cobbles: 'Key to town's charm'

Concerns are being raised that Horsham is at risk of ‘losing its historic character’ because of plans to remove the town centre’s cobbles.

The removal of the cobbles is among a number of major changes being proposed for the town by Horsham District Council.

It is currently seeking public opinion on proposals to revamp the Bishopric, Worthing Road and Carfax areas and says: “This is a great opportunity to shape a major re-design of our town centre.”

The council is proposing to replace the Carfax cobbles “with a suitably coloured asphalt surface with chippings.” It also plans to replace existing uneven York stone in the Carfax with smooth York stone.

Proposed new cycle paths in Horsham's Carfax

But worried resident Hannah Morgan says that the York stone and cobbles are 'key to the town's charm' and adds: “Horsham is at risk of losing its historic character. This isn't nimbyism but it seems that there's a risk of Horsham becoming a generic town centre."

The paving and cobbles are among a number of proposals under consideration which include improving safety for pedestrians, cyclists and disabled people, improvements to street furniture and signs, improvements to support street markets and outdoor events and providing a new ‘urban green space’ with new plants and trees ‘for the benefit of both people and wildlife,’ says the council.

It says proposed changes to the paving and cobbles in the Carfax will make the area safer for people to walk along. A spokesperson said: "Following a paving condition survey, the council is proposing to improve the Carfax by removing the existing York stone, both smooth and riven, and replace it with only smooth York stone.

"The reason for this is to make it safer for people to walk as the riven stone is considered a trip hazard. Additionally, market traders’ vehicles have cracked the flagstones and they need replacing with York stone as a better base to withstand traffic movements. "At the moment, we are proposing to remove the cobbles, which replaced the existing tarmac surface in the 1990s, with a suitably coloured asphalt surface with chippings. An example of this is the current construction of The Causeway and shows how more modern and sustainable surfaces can be used in Conservation Areas and adjacent to Listed Buildings. "The proposals for the Carfax area will be dependent on securing further funding."

A public consultation into the council’s plans is due to end on Wednesday (April 30). Council director of place Barbara Childs urged everyone to share their views. “The infrastructure improvements aim to promote a sustainable environment, better access and a thriving economy for Horsham,” she said. “This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of our much-loved town centre.”