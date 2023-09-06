BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Concerns over telecoms pole 'twice the height' of Horsham houses

Concerns are being raised over proposals to put up a 15-meter 5G telecoms pole – ‘twice the height of houses’ – in a Horsham residential street.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Telecommunications company Cignal Infrastructure UK wants to site the pole, along with associated ground-based cabinets, in Greenfields Way, north Hosham.

But residents say such a high mast will be obtrusive and could cause traffic problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ron Newton, who lives nearby, said: “The proposed pole at 15m is at least 7.5 meters higher than the local houses – twice the height – and as such will be very obtrusive.” And, he asked: “Surely a more suitable site is available?

Most Popular
The site of the proposed 15m telecoms pole in Rowlands Way, Horsham. Photo contributedThe site of the proposed 15m telecoms pole in Rowlands Way, Horsham. Photo contributed
The site of the proposed 15m telecoms pole in Rowlands Way, Horsham. Photo contributed

“It, along with the associated cabinets will impact the traffic view when exiting Rowlands Road.” He said that previous residents had planted a tree in the area which was removed by the council ‘as a traffic problem.’

Cignal Infrastructure is seeking prior approvl from Horsham District Council to put up the 5G mast and says it is committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity.

In a statement to the council, it says: “In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access

to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it adds: “The very nature of installing new 5G mast infrastructure within such an urban setting requires a highly considered balance between the need to extend practical coverage reach with that of increasing risk of visual amenity intrusion.”

It says there is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage “and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.”

Have you read? Angry West Sussex residents protest over ‘unbearable’ factory noise

Rare railway signal box given new lease of life in Sussex

Children’s nursery business goes up for sale in Horsham

The company – previously known as CK Hutchison Networks – maintains that the mast would not be detrimental to the street scene and says it is the ‘least visually intrusive option abailable.’

It says it looked at other potential sites for the mast in Amberly Road, Lambs Farm Road, Amberly Close and Earles Meadow, but ruled them out as unsuitable.

Related topics:Horsham District Council