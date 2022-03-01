Concerns raised over the rise of graffiti in Chichester

During a Chichester City Council meeting, councillors discussed the ‘major issue’ of graffiti in the city and its causes.

Councillor Sarah Lishman raised the issue after walking through the city with senior community warden for Chichester District Council Declan Moody. She described the graffiti as a major issue in the city, especially now that the removal budget has been removed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise of graffiti has caused somew concern in Chichester.. Terminus Road graffiti.Picture by Kate Shemilt.C141062-1 SUS-220103-095920001

The councillor went to confirm that four ‘taggers’ have been identified inside the city centre,

Cllr Martyn Bell also raised the point that as a city, Chichester used to be very good at cleaning up any graffiti that would have been on the streets because the council reacted right away in the past.

SEE ALSO: Fishbourne Trust aims to make playpark inclusive

Cllr Anne Scicluna also concluded that the graffiti in Chichester was a ‘major concern’ and that she was ‘proud that the city had no graffiti but now, unfortunately we do.’

Following deliberations about the state of graffiti in the city, the councillors decided to reconvene in the next meeting to discuss the issue further,