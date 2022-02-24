Railway service company to be scrapped at Chichester, Worthing and Brighton

All Great Western Railway (GWR) services to the Sussex stations will cease from mid-May.
The decision comes as part of a new financial agreement between GWR and the Department for Transport.
It is said to be a 'significant move' as it brings all inter-regional services to Brighton to an end. It will also be the end of diesel powered passenger services along the Coastway West route.
Great Western Railway has bee approached for more information.
