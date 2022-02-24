Railway service company to be scrapped at Chichester, Worthing and Brighton

A rail company with services to Chichester, Worthing and Brighton will soon be scrapped.

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:04 pm

All Great Western Railway (GWR) services to the Sussex stations will cease from mid-May.

The decision comes as part of a new financial agreement between GWR and the Department for Transport.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is said to be a 'significant move' as it brings all inter-regional services to Brighton to an end. It will also be the end of diesel powered passenger services along the Coastway West route.

GWR stock image

Great Western Railway has bee approached for more information.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Ukraine crisis: Gatwick Airport assessing broader impact on neighbouring countriesFour-car crash blocks major road near ArundelBuy a copy of this week's Bognor Regis Observer - for our special storm supplement

WorthingBrightonSussexDepartment for Transport