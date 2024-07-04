General election news.

The Conservative Party could be set to hold firm in Chichester, if exit polls are to be believed – despite early forecasts pointing to a Labour victory nationwide.

A Conservative Party stronghold since 1924, Chichester is expected to stay blue this year, with exit polls predicting an 85 per cent chance of a Conservative holding, with Secretary of Education Gillian Keegan winning out over Liberal Democrat rival Jessica Brown Fuller, who has a 15 per cent chance of winning, according to Sky News.

The national picture could not be more different, with most exit polls pointing towards a dramatic, earthquake win for Labour leader Keir Starmer – who is expected to win a majority of 170 hits. This could mean big changes for Sussex – home to several ‘true blue’ constituencies, Chichester among them, which may well change hands for the first time in several generations.

