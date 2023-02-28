Constance Marten and Mark Gordon found: Police ask Sussex residents to 'stay vigilant' as search for baby continues

Sussex residents have been asked to ‘remain vigilant’ as police step up their search for Constance Marten’s missing baby.

The Metropolitan Police have joined forced with Sussex Police as they begin a mass manhunt in Sussex to track down the missing baby of aristocrat Constance Marten.

The Metropolitan Police have joined forces with Sussex Police as they begin a mass manhunt in the county to track down the missing baby of aristocrat Constance Marten.

Helicopters, drones and specialist search officers have taken to the open land in Sussex by police to locate the baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were spotted by a member of the public in Stanmer Villas, Brighton, shortly after 9.30pm.

Police say the baby they were with is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police said: “We are asking the public to remain vigilant in the open areas and when they go about their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also to look at the premises they own and the out-buildings that may be within their own property. Please take five minutes to look at those and assist us in the search for the baby.”

Anyone with information on the baby’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 - quoting operation zeal.

It has been more than two months since the couple’s car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marten, Gordon and the baby had believed to have been travelling around the UK ever since.