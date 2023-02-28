Edit Account-Sign Out
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and partner found in Brighton - but baby still missing

Police are still urgently searching for a missing baby after its aristocrat mother and her partner were found in Brighton.

By Frankie Elliott
3 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:44am
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were found by Sussex Police after being spotted by a member of the public in Stanmer Villas, Brighton, shortly after 9.30pm on Monday, February 27.

Police say the baby they were with is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.30pm on Monday, 27 February, a member of the public reported a sighting of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon in Stanmer Villas, Brighton.

“Officers from Sussex Police attended the location and the pair were arrested. They remain in custody. The baby is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area.

“Anyone with information that could assist the search is asked to call 999.”

It has been more than two months since the couple’s car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

Marten, Gordon and the baby had believed to have been travelling around the UK ever since.

On February 6, Police offered a £10,000 reward to anyone with information on the group of three, after they had been traced to Newhaven and believed to be camping the Sussex countryside.

