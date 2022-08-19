Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun planners refused permission for the caravans at Cherry Tree Nursery, Eastergate Lane.

They said: "The development introduces temporary workers' accommodation into a countryside location and no clear evidence has been provided that these are exceptional circumstances where the structures are absolutely essential for the provision of staff accommodation to facilitate the economic running of an agricultural or horticultural holding.

"The development of 14 caravans with up to 30 rural workers on this size of site is excessive, overdevelopment, and an over-intensive use with a high number of coming and going of occupants which results in an unacceptable level of general noise and disturbance to neighbouring occupants.

"This results in a significant negative impact on neighbouring amenity and the quiet enjoyment of their properties."

A statement by chartered town planner Stephen Jupp said this was a resubmitted application, the original being at the request of the enforcement team at Arun District Council.

He said the 14 chalets have been located on the site since April 2020 with occupation delayed due to Covid until July/August.

“We originally requested that permission be granted for a period of two years from April 1, 2020,” his statement said.

“Following the successful use of the caravans last year it is clear that a need continues and therefore we seek a three year temporary permission from May 1, 2022.