A planning application was submitted for 14 units at Wicks Farm, The Glasshouse, Ford Lane, for a minimum period of three years.

In their decision report, Arun officers said there would be 14 static caravans for agricultural workers, each with four bed spaces, two toilet/leisure units and four covered cycle stores at Berry Farming, Wicks Farm, where the main berry crop is strawberries.

"The horticultural workers will be employed throughout the strawberry growing season," they said.

A site plan of the proposed 14 caravans at Ford

Refusing the plans, they said: "The development introduces temporary workers' accommodation into a countryside location with no clear and compelling evidence to demonstrate that there are exceptional circumstances for the use where the structures are absolutely essential for the provision of staff accommodation to facilitate the economic running of an agricultural or horticultural holding."

They called stationing 14 caravans for 56 workers 'significant overdevelopment, and an over-intensive use of the site which will result in a significant number of comings and goings of occupants at unsociable hours and thereby having an unacceptable level of general noise and disturbance to neighbouring occupants preventing the quiet enjoyment of their properties'.

There was no space or provision for on-site car parking, turning and manoeuvring shown which could result in on-street parking pressures and highways safety issues.

The council was willing to meet the applicant to discuss the best course of action and provide pre-application advice in respect of any future application for a revised development.