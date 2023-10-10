Controversial former Eastbourne headteacher who resigned starts crowdfunder to help pay for legal fees

A former headteacher at a school in Eastbourne has called on the public to help pay his £80,000 legal fees

Mr Fairclough is known for being outspoken in his views on education and censorship, and has questioned the need to vaccinate children against Covid-19.

He said that he had left the school in Langney because of these views following an alleged ‘investigation’ by East Sussex County Council.

Mike Fairclough, former headteacher at West Rise Junior School, said he resigned on September 8 due to allegations he had been ‘discriminated against, harassed and bullied' and has brought his case to the Employment Tribunal. Picture: Accredited

On his personal blog, Mr Fairclough said: “I was the only serving UK headteacher or school principal to have publicly questioned lockdowns, masking kids and the Covid vaccine rollout to children.

"My employer (East Sussex County Council) commissioned three investigations into me for doing so. I expressed my lawful opinions in a moderate and calm manner and within my own time.

“I am now taking my employer to the Employment Tribunal for discrimination, harassment, preventing me from making a protected disclosure and constructive dismissal.”

The last investigation into me followed a whistleblowing complaint under “Prevent”. Prevent is part of the government’s overall counter-terrorism strategy. I was also reported to the Department for Education Counter Extremism Division. This is because questioning government policy on Covid was regarded as a form of extremism by the complainants.

“I was cleared of all allegations of wrong-doing, in relation to my right to lawful free speech, following three independent investigations. I was also cleared by the Counter Extremism Division. This is because I have a right to lawful free speech within the UK. Nonetheless, my employer said that I could be repeatedly investigated in the future if the same complaint was raised. This is a deliberate attempt to silence ‘disapproved of views’ using the complaints procedure.

“All headteachers have a legal and moral duty to safeguard children against harm. This is what I have tried to do when expressing my concerns about government Covid policy. However, my efforts have been stifled by my employer.

“Lawful free speech is the foundation of a healthy democracy. We should encourage debate and lawful free speech on all matters. Particularly when it comes to safeguarding children against harm. The Covid pandemic appears to have hindered open debate and people now self-censor out of fear of reprisals.”

Following his action to bring his claim to the employment tribunal, Mr Fairclough has asked for support in help funding his legal costs for the case.

Mr Fairclough continued: “My court case is therefore one which I am fighting for everyone within the workplace, regardless of their background, belief or views. Employers should not be emboldened to silence the lawful opinions of those they disagree with.

“I have brought a claim in the Employment Tribunal with the help of the Free Speech Union and leading civil liberties barrister Paul Diamond. This case raises substantive issues on freedom of speech and of the State suppressing opposing views.