A second application seeking permission to keep lamp posts on Hastings Pier has been approved by town planners.

Controversial Hastings Pier lamp posts are approved
On Wednesday (August 14), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee considered a planning application seeking permission to retain 52 “Victorian Style” lamp posts on the Grade II Listed pier.
The committee had previously granted the lamp posts listed building consent in June, with the more recent application seeking broader permission for the scheme.
Both the planning and listed building consent applications had been retrospective as the lamp posts have already been erected. According to officers, the lamp posts were originally partly painted gold, but this element was removed before either application came to the committee.
Both applications had seen objections from some residents, who had argued the lamp posts’ Victorian appearance clashes with other elements of the pier. Objectors had also raised concerns about the quality of the lamp posts.
The schemes had also sought retrospective permission for works to the pier’s structure. These are described as a lattice beam replacement and a new concrete jacket for a column.
