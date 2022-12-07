A new state-of-the-art skatepark which opened in Horsham today (Wednesday) is being hailed as ‘cool’ by users.

The new facility – in Horsham Park – is designed for BMX riders, inline skaters, and scooter riders, as well as skateboarders.

The new skatepark has been provided by Horsham District Council and was designed in collaboration with local user groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The new park contains some of the highest quality features for each of the wheeled disciplines. It has been made from concrete to ensure users have a fast and perfectly smooth ride with plenty of flow lines to choose from.

A new skatepark which opened in Horsham today is being hailed as 'cool'

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A large open flow section has been expanded in every direction and features a more pronounced hip, extension and jump ramp line which offers a more diverse riding experience for all.

"Skateboarders will benefit from the pump bump in the middle of the open flow bowl, which can be used to retain speed while in the bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just around the corner is another open bowl which will appeal to BMX riders with ramp heights up to seven foot six inches for experienced riders who want a real challenge.

“The much loved two stair in the teardrop area has been extended and now includes more steps, a rail and hubbas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users got to try out Horsham's 'cool' new skatepark for the first time today

“The fully concrete plaza area caters for all riders, especially skateboarders, scooters and rollerbladers and features a specially designed rail as well as a flat ledge, manual pad, quarterpipe and flat bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Jonathan Chowen, accompanied by cabinet member for Horsham town centre Christian Mitchell and ward councillors went along today to view the new park while user group members also tested out the new facility.

Councillor Chowen said: “I am delighted that we have created this special place, an amazing free facility which will draw people of all ages and abilities from across the Horsham district and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you are new to skateboarding or are a veteran, I am sure our new skate park will play an important role in developing the sport and getting people active whilst enjoying the beautiful outdoor space at Horsham Park.

Horsham's new skatepark opened today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hands off our village green’: Billingshurst residents’ warning to potential buyers

“My thanks go out to our user group members for all their ideas and inspiration which have ensured our new design is cutting edge and is a multi-wheeled facility, not just for skateboarders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham's new state-of-the-art skatepark

A rollerblader who went along to test the new skatepark said: “It’s good to have such a great facility which is so close to home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a scooter user added: “The ramps will appeal to everyone and there are lots of transitions. There is something for everyone here.”

A BMX bike user added: “It’s really cool. You’ve got lots of big transitions here so everyone is going to be happy. The council took on board all our comments and feedback as users. It is one of the best concrete parks in the whole area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility has been created by experts at Betongpark who demonstrated an innovative approach to design and strong attention to technical detail.

The council says it advises people not to use the skatepark when the surface is particularly wet.

Advertisement Hide Ad