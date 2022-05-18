Copthorne family "devastated" after house fire leaves them with nothing

Rhys Price, Stephanie Brook and their one-year-old daughter ‘lost everything’ as the eternity of their upstairs was destroyed in an accidental house fire on May 6, 2022.

Yvette Clapperton, Rhys’ mum, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help her son’s family rebuild her life.

Yvette said: “They’ve lost everything, for our family and Stephanie’s family. I think we are more devastated for her granddaughter and she had just turned one in April.

According to Yvette, other than some clothing and a few children's toys, there was very little left in the house after the fire.

“She had an awful lot of birthday gifts that had been destroyed. Her room was destroyed. They’ve been left with nothing, they have nothing.”

Rhys’s family, who are currently staying in a Travelodge near Gatwick Airport, had only recently moved into the new build property.

Yvette said: “They are devastated, it was their very first home. They’ve only recently finished unpacking it all and hadn't had a chance to even get their home insurance.

As a family you can only do so much. We are trying to reach out to people and people are helping.”