Inspiring Copthorne siblings complete 100 things challenge for St Catherine’s Hospice

Lottie, 6, Flora, 5, and 4-year-old Harold challenged themselves to do 100 things to raise £100 for local charity St Catherine's Hospice.

The young trio have smashed their fundraising target, raising more than £1,120. Now they hope their successful 100 challenges will inspire other people to do a challenge of their own to raise money for St Catherine's.

The siblings raised over £1,000 for St Catherine's Hospice

Proud Mum Katie Graham spent four months working as a doctor at the local hospice during the height of the pandemic last year. The idea for the fundraiser came from her eldest daughter Lottie when they were talking about how the hospice costs money to run.

Mrs Graham said : “Having worked at St Catherine’s last year, I was aware of the drop in fundraising income because of the pandemic.

“My late mum passed away in 2015 and was cared for by St Catherine’s. It was her birthday at the start of January, so we were talking about how kind St Catherine's had been looking after her and how it costs money to care for other people.

The siblings took part in the 100 things challenge

Lottie decided she wanted to do a fundraiser with her brother and sister and they each chose their own 100 challenge.”

Lottie chose to run a hundred laps around the family’s garden, Flora decided to make a hundred peppermint creams and Harold wanted to write a hundred alphabet letters.

Mrs Graham continued: “Harold would be practising his handwriting anyway. He’s written mainly c and o’s but has enjoyed counting them all and has now achieved his hundred letters. Flora has successfully baked a hundred peppermint creams which have all been eaten now!

“And Lottie recently completed her hundred laps after a short break because of the storms, the great thing about the 100 challenge is that you can do it at your own pace.

“They’ve been really excited seeing their fundraising total go up and they love reading the comments that people write with their donations.

“When they raised £400, they couldn't believe it! Seeing their fundraising go up has given them a real sense of achievement. They’ve now raised over £1,100 and as their Mum I'm so proud of them. It's quite emotional seeing how proud they are of themselves as well.

“St Catherine’s is a very special place and they've helped so many people in our community.”

The inspiring trio have been well supported by their own friends, people from Mrs Graham's work and other family and friends.

Fundraising Assistant at St Catherine’s Lisa Hepburn said: “We’re so grateful to Lottie, Flora, Harold and their family for supporting our hospice. Their challenges have been a huge success and we hope it will inspire some of you to complete your own challenge too.

The children have raised an incredible amount that will help us care for more local families at the hospice and in their own homes.

“It’s really touching that they want to make sure that others have that same care. Thank you Lottie, Flora and Harold.”