The art project will be providing free training, which will be delivered by Strike A Light Arts and Heritage.

The aim of the project is to gather memories about the transition to parenthood, babies' sleep routines, lullabies & movements that parents use to soothe. Once the training is complete, Murmuration Arts will invite the volunteers to lead a research interview with a parent.

Get involved today

The research will become part of local archive collections & be included in a Crawley Museum exhibition.

Volunteers will learn valuable skills in researching, computing and interviewing. All participants will receive a free family ticket to Enchanted Leonardslee to thank them for their time and contribution to the project. This project promises to be a rich and fulfilling way to meet new people and gain new skills.

Artistic Director Marion Duggan said: “We are delighted to be working in Crawley. Coming out of the pandemic, it’s important to us to create moments to be with people, connect and learn about one another.”

KEY DATES;

Training dates: Friday 11 March 2022 at Crawley Museum

Tuesday 15 March 2022 at Crawley Library 1000-1600 both days (lunch provided and travel money)

Thursday 31st March: Private View at Crawley Museum (volunteers invited)

Friday 1st April - Friday 27th May: Exhibition open to the public