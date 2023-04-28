Edit Account-Sign Out
Coronation awards joy for Burgess Hill volunteer and founder of organ donation group

An outstanding volunteer from Burgess Hill has been named one of the UK’s 500 Coronation Champions.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

Sarah Jones, who founded the organ donation group Share Your Wishes, has been recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in association with the Royal Voluntary Service.

People were encouraged earlier this year to nominate their volunteer heroes.

Sarah founded Share Your Wishes about five years ago and her team share stories twice a day on social media about people whose lives have been touched by organ donation. Visit www.shareyourwishes.co.uk.

Sarah Jones founded the organ donation group Share Your WishesSarah Jones founded the organ donation group Share Your Wishes
Sarah Jones founded the organ donation group Share Your Wishes

Sarah said: “The voluntary work we do at Share Your Wishes every day is something I believe in so passionately, but I could not do it without all those incredible people who agree to share their stories with us. None of this would be possible without a family who said yes to organ donation in 2006. Next week, when I attend the Garden Party, my donor, and their family, will be foremost in my mind and heart. It’s heart-warming to have my volunteering efforts recognised.”

The stories on Share Your Wishes are from people who have received transplants, those waiting for one, and living donors and donor families. Sarah impressed judges with her passion for raising awareness about organ donation.

Sarah and the other Coronation Champions have been invited to the official Coronation celebrations like the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also get an official Coronation

Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

