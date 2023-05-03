Edit Account-Sign Out
Coronation special: don't miss your FREE 16-page supplement in this week's Sussex newspapers

This week, your newspaper will include a free 16-page pull-out with all you need to know about the Coronation.

By Sam Woodman
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:29 BST
The special supplement features all you need to know about the big day, including when the Coronation is, where it’s taking place and what will happen.

We also take a look at the nationwide events taking place to mark the occasion – the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday and Monday’s Big Help Out initiative – as well as local ones.

It also features dozens of right-royal facts, a look at the Royal Family tree, and in-depth look at the man who would be king and more.

The supplement is in the Crawley Observer edition dated Wednesday, May 2; the Chichester Observer, Bognor Regis Observer, Midhurst & Petworth Observer, West Sussex County Times, Worthing Herald, Littlehampton Gazette and Mid Sussex Times editions dated Thursday, May 3, and the Eastbourne Herald, Hastings Observer, Bexhill Observer and Sussex Express series editions dated Friday, May 4.

Remember to visit Sussex World over the weekend for coverage of events across the county – and don’t forget to share details of your street parties and celebrations: click here to find out how you can send us your pictures and videos.

