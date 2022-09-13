Cost of living crisis: Crawley pet sanctuary ‘hasn’t received donations for about 4 months’

Lola’s sanctuary rescues cats and dogs, but also accepts smaller animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

Poonam Doshi, founder of Lola’s Sanctuary, opened her home to abandoned animals from all over the world and looks after them until a foster carer can be found.

The charity is finding it difficult to survive due to the cost of living crisis as it is dealing with more animals being surrendered and dumped, but at the same time experiencing a 20 percent increase in running costs.

Founder Poonam Doshi

The costs are also increasing due to the lack of foster homes, so the charity needs to house the animals in its care for longer. As is the case with many charities, donations have dropped off as well.

Poonam said: “The cost of living crisis has hit animal rescues really hard.

"Not only are we struggling with the same increase in bills as everyone else (we have seen an average 20% increase in our bills), but we’re also seeing more animals being surrendered and dumped at the same time as there are fewer people wanting to adopt.

“This means that we are taking care of more animals, for a longer timeframe than usual, which also increases our bills.

“On multiple occasions, we have thought about closing our doors and shutting down due to the financial strain, but then somebody contacts us about an animal in need and we just can’t let them suffer.

“Our current vet bill is roughly £4,000 and it costs us around £1,000 a month to feed all of the animals in our care.

“We completely understand that times are tough but, for those who do have a little left over at the end of the month, your local animal rescue will really appreciate your support.

“Most importantly, please please please don’t dump your furry family member if you cannot afford their care. Reach out for support.”