Cost of living crisis: Lewes food poverty projects to receive up to £2,000 of funding

Lewes District Food Partnership is launching a new round of their small grants programme and are inviting applications from organisations which support people to access food – when they may have limited capacity to do so due to personal or economic circumstances.

Stef Lake, who coordinates Lewes District Food Partnership, said: “Until recently there has been an emphasis on foodbanks and crisis response, which is incredibly important.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However we now want to look beyond foodbanks and champion affordable food schemes, social eating spaces and a whole host of sustainable projects that can support people in our communities to access good quality, affordable food.”

The grants, which are funded by East Sussex Public Health, as part of the Household Support Fund package, should provide a welcome boost to local projects – the Partnership says. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Food poverty is defined by the Department of Health as – ‘The inability to afford, or to have access to, food to make up a healthy diet’.

The impact of food poverty could include being worried about where your next meal will come from, skipping meals, having to choose between heating and eating, or not eating a sufficient and healthy diet, due to a lack of funds or access.

The grants, which are funded by East Sussex Public Health, as part of the Household Support Fund package, should provide a welcome boost to local projects – the Partnership says.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Stef said: “It’s about understanding that tackling food poverty is not just about access to ‘enough’ food, but about creating food security – everyone should be able to access enough safe and nutritious food to meet their requirements for a healthy life”

"That’s our vision for Lewes District.”

For more information or to request an application pack email [email protected]