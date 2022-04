People across Sussex are feeling the hit of a 30-year high cost of living.

Energy, fuel and food prices continued to soar and retailers reined in seasonal discounts, leaving many households struggling to cover soaring food and energy costs and a rise in national insurance.

So which is the cheapest supermarket to complete your weekly shop at?

SussexWorld has created a weekly shopping basket of essential items, and compared the price of each at six major supermarkets.

Shopping basket

Four-pint carton of Whole Milk (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £1.25

Tesco: £1.25

Asda: £1.25

Aldi: £1.25

Waitrose: £1.25

Marks and Spencer (M&S): £1.25

Loaf of Wholemeal medium sliced bread (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: 60p

Tesco: 60p

Asda: 60p

Aldi: 36p

Waitrose: £65p

M&S: 65p

250g of Salted Butter (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £1.75

Tesco: £1.55

Asda: £1.45

Aldi: £1.55

Waitrose: £1.75

M&S: £1.80

500g of Penne Pasta (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: 70p

Tesco: 70p

Asda: 70p

Aldi: 59p

Waitrose: 75p

M&S: 75p

1Kg of Basmati rice (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £1.75

Tesco: £1.75

Asda: £1.50

Aldi: £1.35

Waitrose: £1.85

M&S: £2

240 Breakfast Teabags (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £1.10

Tesco: £1.10

Asda: £1.10

Aldi: 95p

Waitrose: £1.10

M&S: £1.20 (80 bags)

200g of Instant Coffee (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £3.25

Tesco: £3.00

Asda: £2.95

Aldi: £2.29

Waitrose: £3.25

M&S: £5.35

400g of Tinned Tomatoes (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: 45p

Tesco: 45p

Asda: 45p

Aldi: 45p

Waitrose: 55p

M&S: 50p

125ml of Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste:

Sainsburys: £1.25

Tesco: £1.19

Asda: £1.20

Aldi: £1.19

Waitrose: £1.(75ml of Colgate Regular Toothpaste)

M&S: £1.20

Kitchen roll x2 (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £2.15

Tesco: £2.15

Asda: £1.99

Aldi: £2.09

Waitrose: £2.75

M&S: £2.65

500ml of washing up liquid (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: 34p

Tesco: 44p

Asda: 34p

Aldi: 34p

Waitrose: 80p (600ml)

M&S: £1.85

Nine pack of toilet roll (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £3.50

Tesco: £3.30

Asda: £3.10

Aldi: £2.89

Waitrose: £4.00

M&S: £3.15 (four pack)

40 heavy duty bin bags (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: 95p

Tesco: 95p

Asda: 95p

Aldi: 95p

Waitrose: £3.75

M&S: £3.70

250ml of Carex Antibacterial Handwash:

Sainsburys: £1

Tesco: £1

Asda: £1

Aldi: 65p (500ml own brand)

Waitrose: £1.35 (500ml)

M&S: 95p

500ml bottle of Shampoo (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: 75p

Tesco: 80p

Asda: £1 (Radox 2-in-1 250ml)

Aldi: 69p

Waitrose: £1 (Radox 2-in-1 250ml)

M&S: £1 (Radox 2-in-1 250ml)

250ml bottle of body wash (Supermarket own brand):

Sainsburys: £1

Tesco: £1.15

Asda: £1

Aldi: 85p

Waitrose: 90p

M&S: £1

Total basket price:

Sainsburys: £21.79

Tesco: £21.38

Asda: £20.83

Aldi: £18.44

Waitrose: £26.70

M&S £29