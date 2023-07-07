NationalWorldTV
Cottage near former Lavant Estate could be converted into five dwellings

Located near the Grade II listed Lavant House, but not sharing its protected status, The Cottage could be expanded and converted into five replacement dwellings if a planning application is approved.
By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

The five dwellings will consist of Three two bedroom apartments, one three bedroom apartment, and a single bedroom apartment, with associated works. All changes and additions are intended to respect the historic character of Lavant House.

The proposals include the demolition of the existing modern single storey link to the north of the property, to be replaced with a single-storey extension, re-pitching of the roof to the north of the single storey link and the old coach house, a two storey extension to the old coach house, and another single-storey extension to the east of the old coach house.

It is hoped that the additional housing will provide accommodation for young people currently or recently engaged at Lavant House Estate, as well as short term housing for the employees of the estate’s various tenants.

The proposed site plan. Picture: South Downs National Park Authority.The proposed site plan. Picture: South Downs National Park Authority.
The proposed site plan. Picture: South Downs National Park Authority.

Search for SDNP/23/02367/FUL on the SDNPA planning portal to find out more.

