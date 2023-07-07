Former Shake-A-Delic site in Chichester to become new Greek restaurant

The former Shake-A-Delic site in Chichester is set to become a new Greek restaurant, following a decision by Chichester District Council.

The site, in Southgate, has been empty ever since the milkshake chain moved to a new, slightly bigger venue in the Cathedral Courtyard at the beginning of the year.

The application, approved in June, involves the redecoration of the existing timber window frames, door and associated timber architraves and fanlights, as well as the installation of a new extraction ventilation system with ductwork to side elevation.

The building will be taken over by Apla Souvlaki, a Greek food business which has been operating out of a food truck in Bognor Regis for several years. Serving a mix of gyros, skewers, wraps and fries, the new restaurant will open from 12pm to 11pm from Tuesday to Sunday, including bank holiday weekends. Food and alcohol will be served until closing time.

Apla Souvlaki plans. Photo: Chichester District Council.