Murdoch beat hundreds of other entries to take his place as one of three contenders in the Outstanding Rescue Cat category, celebrating cats that have been adopted from animal charities.

The 12-year-old was selected as a finalist in recognition of the comfort, entertainment and companionship he brings to Gwen Lewis, 76.

Murdoch was initially nervous and fearful when he was adopted by Gwen and husband Peter in 2014. But after the couple showered him with love and attention, he gradually came out of his shell.

Could Murdoch from Horsham be Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year?

His affectionate character and quirky antics, including enjoying splashing in water, made him a much-loved pet. But when Peter tragically died in August 2021, just three weeks after being diagnosed with leukaemia, Murdoch proved to be an incredible support for Gwen.

Mrs Lewis said: “Peter died very suddenly, and it was a huge shock and a lot to come to terms with. But Murdoch was there with me every day and made it easier for me to adjust. He made sure I was never alone, day or night.

“Murdoch is such a character, and he makes me laugh with his funny habits, like splashing around and playing with a bowl of water on the patio. He is always around for a cuddle and someone to talk to as I potter around the house. Without him I think I would have felt very lonely, but it’s hard to feel lonely with Murdoch around – he’s such a big personality.”

Gwen’s daughter Jen Moore added: “Mum pours out her feelings to Murdoch and he listens, head turned towards her, taking in every word with knowing eyes. He gives her purpose and keeps her to a routine. Mum regularly tells me she does not know what she would do without him. He has eased her loneliness and made life more bearable for her. It feels like they have rescued each other, albeit seven years apart.”

Gwen Lewis and Murdoch

Gwen and Jen now face a nail-biting wait until August 4 when winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel, an event attended by celebrities including entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, Lioness Ellen White, actress Gaynor Faye, drag artist Ginny Lemon, Dancing on Ice star Frankie Seaman and ex-England footballer David Seaman MBE.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards, organised by the UK’s largest cat charity, is an annual celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.

If Murdoch wins his category, he will also be in with a chance of being crowned National Cat of the Year, following in the paw prints of previous winner Minty, a three-legged cat from Holywell, Wales, who helped six-year-old Connor Raven cope with severe learning difficulties and medical conditions.

Category winners will each win a prize package of a trophy, a £200 pet store voucher and a year's subscription to Cats Protection's The Cat magazine. The winner of National Cat of the Year will also receive an additional overall winning trophy.