Could snow be on the way for Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst and Petworth?

Sussex is among a number of towns and cities across the UK forecast snow tomorrow (March 31). The met office has said it will fall between 8am and 9am, but should be clear by 10am.

This comes as temperatures during the day have halved from highs reached last week and fall below freezing overnight as a cold front pushes down from the north. A cold air mass arrived on Monday evening, pushing into the north of the UK before sinking south, bringing with it cooler, more unsettled weather.

Could snow be coming our way?

Image by Krzysztof Pluta from Pixabay

Most likely not. Snow is not currently forecast for Bognor Regis, Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth or any of the surrounding areas and the cold weather isn't expected to last.

Even in Crawley, the weekend promises to bring with it bright, sunny spells and little to no chance of rain.

In fact, some forecasters are predicting a heatwave as we head into April.

Temperatures are expected to soar in April reaching highs of 28C in the coming weeks, as forecasters predict the hot weather will arrive early this year.

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of Weather Trending said: “Spring will be in the air, with a gentle breeze from the warming continent and temperatures rising through the teens.”

However, it’s worth remembering that weather gets even more difficult to predict the further into the future you look.

Into April, the Met Office says “conditions are likely to become more changeable”, with “spells of drier weather interspersed with showers or longer periods of rainfall.”