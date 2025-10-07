Council fails to stop 800 new homes being built between Horsham and Southwater

A fight by Horsham District Council to stop 800 new homes being built on golf club land between Horsham and Southwater has ended in failure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals by developers Generator Group to build the houses and a sports and leisure hub on 124 acres at Horsham Golf and Fitness in Worthing Road, Horsham, were turned down by the council last year.

But the developers appealed against the council’s decision and a government planning inspector sided with the developers and announced the development could go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council launched a judicial review of the Planning Inspectorate’s decision – but the High Court has now refused permission for the challenge to proceed to a full hearing. And the council is giving up on its fight to stop the development.

Land at Horsham Golf and Fitness Club off Worthing Road where developers plan to build 800 new homes and a sports and leisure hub

A council spokesperson said: “While the court agreed with the council that the Planning Inspector had erred in law by failing to properly consider the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan, it concluded that this error would not have altered the Inspector’s ultimate decision, given his assessment of the planning balance in favour of the development.

“The council remains firmly of the view that this location is inappropriate for development. However, after careful consideration with its legal team, it has decided not to pursue the case further, recognising the court’s strong indication that such a challenge would be unsuccessful and therefore not in the best interests of local taxpayers.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning Ruth Fletcher added: “We are very disappointed that the court has rejected our challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We looked closely at whether it was in the public interest to pursue this further but had to accept the clear message from the court about our prospects of success.

“The Planning Inspector’s error was acknowledged by both the Secretary of State and the court, and that recognition is an important step in helping us safeguard the role of neighbourhood plans in the future.

“However, this case should never have arisen. Had the Planning Inspector applied the law correctly in the first place, we would not have been forced to launch this legal challenge.We will be writing to the Planning Inspectorate to make our concerns clear.”

Council leader Martin Boffey said: “This is a deeply frustrating outcome for our residents and for everyone who worked so hard on the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By granting outline planning permission for this site, the Planning Inspectorate has overridden strong local planning policies and the wishes of the community.

“Although it is not in local taxpayers’ interests to take this legal challenge any further, the council will continue to fight for a plan-led system that respects local decision-making and protects our district from inappropriate development.”