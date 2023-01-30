Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) shared his experiences of working with the district's Outreach Team on Thursday (January 26).

Together, Cllr Gunner and the team visited a range of locations throughout the district where rough sleepers are regularly found or have been reported, in order to offer support.

The Outreach Team works rough sleepers all over Arun to get them into safe accommodation and protect their health and wellbeing - a must in the cold winter months.

Cllr Gunner said the whole visit took a total of three hours. Starting at 5.30am in Rustington, he and the team checked the local shops, the local church hall and ground. They also checked several locations in Littlehampton, including Norfolk Gardens and the seafront concession stands, before moving on to Arundel.

The Outreach team

"It is not uncommon for rough sleepers to move about the district (and between districts), which is why its important to do these checks and rely on information from locals,” Mr Gunner explained.

"It is a common misconception that the council can just move (rough sleepers) on. We can't. We can only do that on land owned by Arun, if we want to. Our job at Arun is to help them and find them safe accommodation.”

After their stint in Arundel, the team headed down to Marine Park Gardens in Aldwick and, although no one was there, Cllr Gunner was reminded of the harsh conditions rough sleepers face. He said temperatures were hovering around freezing and 'the wind was bitterly cold.’

Moving on into Bognor Regis town centre, the team encountered several more rough sleepers - including a lady in a sleeping bag – and another in a tent by The Regis Centre. Both turned down offers of help.

"Speaking to our Outreach workers Kristy and Nancy, they told me stories of some of the real and bitter hardship people have faced," Mr Gunner said. “Health. Domestic abuse. Drugs and drug gangs. Violence. These were common themes. But through it all the team are focused on people's futures: how can we give them the support and help they need to get off the streets and their lives back on track.”

To report rough sleepers in your area, visit www.streetlink.org

