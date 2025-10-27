Council proposes new Arun beach hut sites - have your say

Locals are being invited to help decide what the future looks like for the much-loved beach huts along Arun’s coastline.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun District Council is asking residents and beach hut tenants to share their thoughts on how the current service is run and whether there’s room for more huts across the district.

“We’re asking our beach hut tenants and residents to provide feedback on our current beach hut service and the potential provision of new beach huts in the Arun district,” the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council owns 102 beach huts in total, 70 in Littlehampton and 32 in Felpham. Each one is built from composite materials rather than traditional wood, something the council says makes them ‘more secure, longer lasting and easier to maintain.’

There are two proposed sites for new beach huts.

They’re designed to be as practical as they are pretty, providing what the council describes as ‘a bright, cheerful and practical spot to enjoy our beautiful beaches.’

The consultation is open until Sunday, 9 November 2025, and it’s available to anyone aged 18 or over.

It takes around ten minutes to complete, giving locals a quick way to share their say on something that’s part of the area’s seaside identity.

You can have your say by searching – https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=2ak0VUk3CU-Nqj2AgsR5JTPb_2aMRNNHhNmGNLIYdMRURDFGMEtFUTg2SUhMNlUxS1VUR0JBUUZYMi4u&route=shorturl.