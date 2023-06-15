Council to launch consultation on additional HMO licensing scheme in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

It’s hoped the scheme, which will affect River Ward in Littlehampton and Hotham and Marine Wards in Bognor, will be of special interest to tenants, landlords, letting agents and businesses operating in the area. Since those people stand to be directly impacted by the changes, the council is especially interested in hearing their views.

The council is also interested in the views of those living or working outside of the impacted wards, however, since they might be indirectly affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped the consultation will give members of the council much-needed insight into local mood, and help planners identify any parts of the proposal which might need further consideration as the scheme moves forward.

The Arun District Council Civic Centre in Littlehampton. Photo: Steve Robards.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council explained: “Feedback will help shape the decision on how we proceed, what that will look like in practice, and how it will be implemented if an additional licensing scheme is agreed.”

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, chair of the environment committee added: “The introduction of an additional HMO licensing scheme would help towards the Council’s Vision of ensuring the housing stock within the district is maintained to a high standard. It is important that we hear your views on this consultation.”

The consultation lasts from June 12 to August 20 2023. Visit Arun.gov.uk to find out more and complete the survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, mandatory HMO licensing only covers properties which have five or more occupants across two or more households who share facilities. If the scheme is passed, the licensing will extend to cover a house or flat occupied by three or four people forming more than one household that is sharing a bathroom, WC or cooking facilities.

Buildings which have been converted into flats which are not all self-contained, with at least some households sharing bathroom, WC or cooking facilities would also be covered by the proposals.

Section 257 HMOs will also be covered. These are buildings which have been wholly or partially converted into self-contained flats, where the conversion of self flats did and still do not meet the Building Regulations of 1991 or later, or where less than two-thirds of the flats are owner occupied. The additional licensing will also cover the external parts of a given building, such as gardens, yards, or communal areas like hallways or landings.

Section 257 housing which is itself occupied by three or four people forming two or more households sharing a basic amenity may require two or more licences if the proposals are passed: one for the flats themselves and another for the communal areas over which the landlord has a freehold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation has been launched in response to concerns that the increasing number of HMOs is leading to poorer quality accommodation throughout Arun District.

Research by the Building Research Establishment taken out on behalf of the council suggests that conditions in many HMOs, especially those where a building had been converted without approval, are below acceptable standards. It’s hoped that the introduction of the scheme will help make sure new HMOs meet reasonable national standards and the council is meeting an obligation to safeguard tenants from sub-par accommodation.