The next steps for a controversial housing development on the outskirts of Eastbourne have been approved by Wealden councillors.

On Thursday (January 9), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved a reserved matters application connected with the construction of 250 homes to the north of Pennine Way — land known as the Friday Street Farm site.

The scheme’s original applicant, Wates Developments, secured outline permission to build housing on the 35-acre site in 2020, with both Wealden District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council approving the plans.

The site is now owned by a new developer — Chartway Partnerships Group — which had been seeking permission for the remaining detailed elements of the development. These included the site’s landscaping, layout and scale, as well as its affordable housing, play areas, football pitch provision and other related infrastructure.

Friday Street Farm. Image Credit: Saunders Architecture And Urban Design

While some committee members had concerns about these elements — including drainage and access to the football pitch — the majority of the committee felt the scheme could be approved as long as robust conditions were in place.

The approval included an informative condition asking the developer to ensure the football pitch had changing facilities close-by to encourage its use.

The approved development would made up of a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, as well as a number of apartments. Overall, these would comprise 20 one-bedroom units, 85 two-bedroom units, 119 three-bedroom units and 26 four-bedroom units. Of these, 88 would be classed as affordable homes.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/1873/MRM on the Wealden District Council planning portal.