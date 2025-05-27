Plans to convert historic naval defences into holiday homes are set to go in front of Eastbourne councillors.

On Tuesday (June 3), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider a pair of applications which seek to convert Martello Towers 64 and 66 into “short-term holiday accommodation”.

The proposals, both from an applicant listed as Robert Adams, involve internal and external conversion works to the structures, which are both Grade II listed scheduled monuments originally built to serve as military defences during the Napoleonic Era.

Both proposals have previously secured Scheduled Monument Consent from the secretary of state, with a report to the committee noting how the applicant “has worked closely with Historic England over the last few years to achieve a design proposal which would be supported.”

An artist Impression Of Martello Tower 66 Proposal. Image credit: Robert Adams/Koldo&Co. Ltd

In a statement reproduced within the committee report, a spokesman for Historic England said: “In summary, the public benefit primarily results from heritage benefit, i.e. the enhancement and reinstatement of Napoleonic historic features, the conservation of fabric, and the provision of ongoing management of the two towers. These works would likely remove these assets from the [Heritage at Risk] register in due course.

“There are also wider public benefits through greater access to the towers internally, both through the holiday let and public open days, the provision of interpretation, and allowing for community engagement in the development process which could be secured through planning conditions.

“We therefore consider that the heritage benefits of the proposal, which can be considered as public benefits, outweigh the harm. We also consider that, given that these two towers have become a rare illustrative example of the defensive line of Martello’s that was present, it is particularly important that the connectivity between these towers is retained.

“To that end, the proposals here represent a relatively rare opportunity to consider the treatment of both towers simultaneously. Both of the towers, once developed, would have a similar external design and aesthetic, which would serve to retain the existing visual connection and their legibility as repeating structural units.”

The applications are also both supported by The Eastbourne Society.

The specific conversion works include extensions to the roofs of both towers. Planning documents note how these extensions will increase the height of the towers by a little under a metre and be formed of zinc roof sheets intended to “blend with the existing building”. The new roofs would also include solar panels, the committee report says.

The external works also include the construction of new access staircases, which will both lead up to the reinstated entrances at first floor levels of the towers.

Council planning officers say these “alterations to the property are well designed and in keeping with the existing structure.”

While both applications are recommended for approval, the council has received 54 letters of objection to each application.

These objections include comments around the historic nature of the buildings, but also raise concerns around noise, parking, wildlife and light pollution impacts, as well as the potential for a loss of privacy for nearby residents.

Objectors have also highlighted concerns connected to sea flooding work regularly undertaken by the Environment Agency (EA) in the nearby area.

The EA had initially raised its own concerns about the proposals, but withdrew its objections subject to conditions. These requested conditions will require the towers to be closed while the EA carries out sea defence works in the area, which the EA notes can be “at short notice in response to adverse weather or other factors.”

For further information on the proposals see applications 240561 and 240559 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.