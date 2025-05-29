Concerns have been raised about the future of Littlehampton town centre – but the councils have issued a defiant defence of a ‘haven for unique finds’.

A reader letter sent to this newspaper last week claimed that the West Sussex seaside town is a ‘shell of its former self’.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I just wanted to vent my disappointment in the current state of Littlehampton Town Centre, if you can call it that. It used to be a thriving town, now it appears to be a shell of its former self!

"All the housing that is being built around the town, sadly lacking a shopping centre of any use to its residents.

“There are barbers, hairdressers, cafés, slot machine arcades and charity shops. Where are the high street shops to actually shop in?

“Other than one supermarket, what else makes Littlehampton a town?

"Arun [District] Council / [Littlehampton] Town Council need to rejuvenate this town and make it a place that people want to visit. We have a beautiful seafront and harbour but sadly lacking for visitors to do anything else when they come to town.”

The letter also highlighted a low-level criminality problem in the town, which is believed to be deterring visitors.

The councils have now issued a joint statement in response to the claims made.

“Like many high streets nationwide, Littlehampton has seen a shift in how people shop, work, and spend their leisure time, but rather than resist change, the town has leaned into it,” the statement read.

“At the heart of this transformation is a remarkable statistic: 85 per cent of Littlehampton’s shops are independently owned. This makes the town centre a haven for unique finds, personal service, and local character – qualities that are increasingly valued in a world of online retail and chain-store uniformity.

"A recent social media promotion provides a look at just a handful of the independent stores that include homeware, jewellery, artisan goods, gelato and so much more. New retail outlets have recently opened, adding to the excellent experience that independent retailers provide.”

The councils pointed towards the Arun Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) – which was launched earlier this year. It was funded by a partnership between Arun District Council, Littlehampton Town Council, Bognor Regis Town Council, Bognor Regis Business Improvement District, the Safer Arun Partnership and Sussex Police.

The statement continued: “In its first year, the BCRP’s focus will be on the priority areas of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton town centres, including a physical presence in both town centres, as well as regular meetings with Arun District Council’s Community Safety Team, Sussex Police and the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office.

“The BCRP gives businesses access to a data-compliant app to share information with other businesses and report incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour taking place in their premises to the BCRP Manager, and to Sussex Police through a secure link.

“Other actions include a new business forum, hosting new events, the Littlehampton Town Centre Action Group, the ongoing work of Community Safety and Sussex Police including the introduction of community protection officers later this year, as well as other actions.

“As town centres across the UK adapt to changing shopping habits, digital disruption, and evolving community needs, Littlehampton Town Centre is embracing the future with confidence, creativity, and community spirit.

“Recent regeneration efforts have revitalised the town’s public spaces, improved accessibility, and created a more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike. Whether you’re browsing artisan boutiques, enjoying a riverside walk, or attending one of the town’s many community events, Littlehampton offers a rich and rewarding experience.”

The councils said people can find out more by visiting www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/town-centre-action-group and www.arun.gov.uk/business-support/. For events and things to do, visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk/

This comes after the people who run a high street market in Littlehampton say they were forced to close and find a new site, due to persistent anti-social behaviour.

In response, Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones – a district commander – said Sussex Police ‘understands the impact that anti-social behaviour has in our communities’ – including in Littlehampton town centre.

He added: “Our officers are working hard alongside partner agencies to address the causes and to tackle the problems caused by anti-social behaviour and crime.

“They will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in Littlehampton to provide reassurance, to catch offenders, and to prevent new offences being committed.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will liaise with market traders to understand and address the concerns they have raised.

“We continue to encourage anyone who is impacted by these issues to report it to us, quoting Operation Sonar.”