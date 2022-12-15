A worried couple who have been told they have to move out of their Southwater home fear they will end up living in their car.

Hayley Cavallo and her husband Franco – and their pet chihuahua Miss Pickle – have been living in a rented flat in Southwater for the past three and a half years but now their landlords want to sell the property.

The couple have been given until the end of January to move out and have launched a desperate search for alternative accommodation, but have not been able to find anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are being faced with living in the car as nobody wants to know,” said Hayley, 57, who has a number of health problems. "It’s an absolute nightmare.”

Hayley and Franco Cavallo are desperately trying to find somewhere to live after being told they must move out of their flat in Southwater

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said their landlords are “absolutely lovely people. They have been so kind but they need to sell the flat.”

She said she and her husband, who was born in Horsham, had approached Horsham District Council for help but had been told they were ‘not a priority’ even with Hayley’s health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who have been paying £650 a month in rent, say they have now discovered rents for tiny flats in the Horsham area “are starting at about £900 and going up to over a £1,000 a month.

“With what my husband earns as a Tesco delivery driver we can't even get to look at anywhere as we are being blocked by estate agents who say we have to earn 30 times the rent a year to stand any chance of a place,” said Hayley, who has lived in the Horsham area for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that estate agents also required credit checks and they feared that they, like many others, would not pass because both she and her husband had previously been left with debts after the breakdown of their former marriages.

"But we pay our rent and all our bills every month without fail,” said Hayley. “Past mistake do not mean people won't pay rent but nobody will even put us on the list for viewings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said they faced further problems because ‘huge deposists and holding fees’ were required by estate agents.

"What are people supposed to do? There needs to be more affordable housing available but the whole issue seems to be ignored by many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she had approached Horsham MP Jeremy Quin for help but had been told that he does not deal with housing issues.