The pupils – students at Steyning Grammar School – were among hundreds attending the carol service at St Andrew and St Cuthman’s Church in Steyning.
A spokesperson for the school said that the pupils had received ‘support for their injuries and appropriate aftercare.’
The spokesperson said: “This week, we arranged for 1,400 students to attend a carol service at the local church as one of our many planned festivities for everyone to enjoy.
"Very unfortunately, despite having a range of proactive safety measures in place to safely escort students to the destination, which is away from the school site, including pavement gritting and staff chaperones, two students slipped and fell on the pavement, owing to the extremely cold weather.
"We took immediate action to ensure the two students received the necessary support for their injuries and the appropriate aftercare, and that everyone else made their way to and from the location safely.
"The health and safety of all our students and staff is our absolute priority.”