Couple win dream wedding: presentation of huge voucher takes place at popular Mid Sussex venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kira Croft and George McIlvenny were at Highley Manor near Balcombe on Friday, January 19, to receive a huge voucher for a free wedding.
They were the winners of the Gilchrist Collection’s Win A Wedding campaign, in which 6,000 couples entered for the chance to win a dream wedding at one of eight Gilchrist Collection venues.
Samantha Gilchrist, CEO of The Gilchrist Collection, said: “We’re so excited to be able to present this wedding to you both.”
The couple became engaged in October. Kira and George’s prize includes canapés, champagne, a three-course meal, wine, and an evening buffet. The prize is also for 40 day guests and up to 100 evening guests.
Participating venues include: Highley Manor, Crowcombe Court, Somerset; Plas Maenan, North Wales; Highfield Hall, North Wales; Dalston Hall, Cumbria; Rushpool Hall, North Yorkshire; Danby Castle Barn, North Yorkshire; and Hackness Grange, North Yorkshire.