Couple win dream wedding: presentation of huge voucher takes place at popular Mid Sussex venue

A popular wedding venue in Mid Sussex hosted a special presentation ceremony for one lucky couple.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
Kira Croft and George McIlvenny were at Highley Manor near Balcombe on Friday, January 19, to receive a huge voucher for a free wedding.

They were the winners of the Gilchrist Collection’s Win A Wedding campaign, in which 6,000 couples entered for the chance to win a dream wedding at one of eight Gilchrist Collection venues.

Kira Croft and George McIlvenny were presented with a voucher for a free wedding by Samantha Gilchrist CEO of Gilchrist Collection at Highley Manor near Balcombe. Photo: SR24011201Kira Croft and George McIlvenny were presented with a voucher for a free wedding by Samantha Gilchrist CEO of Gilchrist Collection at Highley Manor near Balcombe. Photo: SR24011201
Samantha Gilchrist, CEO of The Gilchrist Collection, said: “We’re so excited to be able to present this wedding to you both.”

The couple became engaged in October. Kira and George’s prize includes canapés, champagne, a three-course meal, wine, and an evening buffet. The prize is also for 40 day guests and up to 100 evening guests.

Participating venues include: Highley Manor, Crowcombe Court, Somerset; Plas Maenan, North Wales; Highfield Hall, North Wales; Dalston Hall, Cumbria; Rushpool Hall, North Yorkshire; Danby Castle Barn, North Yorkshire; and Hackness Grange, North Yorkshire.

