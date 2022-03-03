Covid vaccinations offered to Eastbourne residents with no appointment required

A mobile clinic will be at Sea Houses Square, off Marine Parade, from 10am to 4pm, with anyone over 12 able to get the vaccination.

Eastbourne Borough Council is running the mobile clinic to encourage more residents to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

The move comes as rules regarding self-isolation were lifted last week as the government released the ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan.

Covid jabs are being offered to anyone who wants them in Eastbourne on March 4 SUS-210901-143747001

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said vaccines will remain the first line of defence against the virus and encouraged all to get fully jabbed.