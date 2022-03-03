Covid vaccinations offered to Eastbourne residents with no appointment required

Eastbourne residents will be able to get their first, second, or booster covid vaccination tomorrow (March 4) with no appointment required.

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:14 am

A mobile clinic will be at Sea Houses Square, off Marine Parade, from 10am to 4pm, with anyone over 12 able to get the vaccination.

Eastbourne Borough Council is running the mobile clinic to encourage more residents to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The move comes as rules regarding self-isolation were lifted last week as the government released the ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan.

Covid jabs are being offered to anyone who wants them in Eastbourne on March 4 SUS-210901-143747001

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said vaccines will remain the first line of defence against the virus and encouraged all to get fully jabbed.

More news:

Hastings mother disgusted to find bacon in McDonalds veggie wrap from Polegate drive through.

Tens of thousands of East Sussex women miss vital breast cancer screenings.

Eastbourne trees, donated by Japan to ‘provide pleasure for many years to come’, vandalised after four months.

Covid-19Boris JohnsonTens of thousandsPolegate