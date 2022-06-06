Families came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a picnic, games and dog show at the Allman Centre in Cowfold on Sunday, June 5

Cowfold Jubilee picnic in pictures

Cowfold families came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a picnic at the Allman Centre on Sunday, June 5.

By Gina Stainer
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:18 am

The day included games and music, and a dog show.

1. Cowfold Jubilee celebration

Photo: Graham Hazard

2. Cowfold Jubilee celebration

Photo: Graham Hazard

3. Cowfold Jubilee celebration

Photo: Graham Hazard

4. Cowfold Jubilee celebration

Photo: Graham Hazard

