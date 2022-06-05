Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival in pictures

The event took place in Hormare Field on Saturday, June 4, from 12pm-9pm.
The event had live music, Morris dancers, a dog show and bouncy castles.
Residents also had the opportunity to visit a number of food stalls which were set up for the event.
Jubilee events have also been taking place across West Sussex in Horsham, Chichester, Worthing and Shoreham.
In Shipley some residents even took part in a Jubilee soapbox race.
