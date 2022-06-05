Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival in pictures

Residents and visitors were treated to live music and performances at Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:16 pm

The event took place in Hormare Field on Saturday, June 4, from 12pm-9pm.

The event had live music, Morris dancers, a dog show and bouncy castles.

Residents also had the opportunity to visit a number of food stalls which were set up for the event.

Jubilee events have also been taking place across West Sussex in Horsham, Chichester, Worthing and Shoreham.

In Shipley some residents even took part in a Jubilee soapbox race.

1. Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

2. Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

3. Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

4. Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival

