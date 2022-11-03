Crawley armed forces charity wins award at ‘largest ever Soldiering On Awards’ ceremony

Crawley-based charity Building Heroes won the “Education, Training and Development Award”.

Building Heroes provides a second career for service leavers and veterans. The tri-service charity aligns the transferable skills gained in the military with those of the construction industry to provide career progression pathways.

Fourteen winners were announced at the 2022 Soldiering On Awards across a diverse set of categories, recognising the hard work and achievements of individuals and organisations from the armed forces community, including serving personnel, veterans and family members.

The Soldiering On Awards (SOA) recognise the outstanding achievements of those who have served our country, the diverse people and groups who work together in support of the Armed Forces Community. We aim to encourage support for this remarkable community by celebrating the achievements of the people, teams, and businesses within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer MP joined Ministry of Defence leaders at the event.

Minister for veterans' affairs, Johnny Mercer said: "Congratulations to all the recipients of the Soldiering On Awards. The recipients of these awards highlight the incredible values that our armed forces bring to civilian life. I'm delighted to have celebrated these fantastic successes in person with award winners and nominees."

Founder and chief executive of Building Heroes, Brendan Williams said: “We are thrilled to have won in the category of ‘Education, Training, and Development’. Everything we do here at Building Heroes is to support and benefit service leavers, veterans, reservists, and their families by providing them with pathways into second careers into the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad