Crawley armed forces charity wins award at ‘largest ever Soldiering On Awards’ ceremony
Ministerial and military leaders held an awards ceremony (October 27) in the armed forces community and praised the contribution that serving personnel and veterans make to society.
Crawley-based charity Building Heroes won the “Education, Training and Development Award”.
Building Heroes provides a second career for service leavers and veterans. The tri-service charity aligns the transferable skills gained in the military with those of the construction industry to provide career progression pathways.
Fourteen winners were announced at the 2022 Soldiering On Awards across a diverse set of categories, recognising the hard work and achievements of individuals and organisations from the armed forces community, including serving personnel, veterans and family members.
Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer MP joined Ministry of Defence leaders at the event.
Minister for veterans' affairs, Johnny Mercer said: "Congratulations to all the recipients of the Soldiering On Awards. The recipients of these awards highlight the incredible values that our armed forces bring to civilian life. I'm delighted to have celebrated these fantastic successes in person with award winners and nominees."
Founder and chief executive of Building Heroes, Brendan Williams said: “We are thrilled to have won in the category of ‘Education, Training, and Development’. Everything we do here at Building Heroes is to support and benefit service leavers, veterans, reservists, and their families by providing them with pathways into second careers into the construction industry.
“Winning this award endorses that the work we do here is important and appreciated, it is wonderful to be recognised for this achievement. We want to also congratulate the other winners and finalists.”