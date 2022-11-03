Crawley MP joins Dogs Trust in calling for an end to the ‘cruel practice’ of puppy smuggling

Mr Smith talked with the charity about how they can work together to end the illegal trade by ensuring the “Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill” is passed by Parliament.

The charity is also calling for the Government to include visual checks at the borders in its plan to put a stop to the cruel trade once and for all.

Mr Smith said: “It’s shocking to learn about the horrendous ways puppies are smuggled into the UK and the poor conditions they endure.

“I hope that Dogs Trust’s campaign will motivate the Government to progress with the Kept Animals Bill and to include its recommendation of including a requirement to carry out a visual check on dogs entering the country, as this will be a key factor in bringing about the end of puppy smuggling.”

The Kept Animals Bill includes provisions to tackle abuse of the Pet Travel Scheme (PETS), which the charity has been exposing since 2014. Through five undercover investigations, Dogs Trust has revealed the falsifying of documents to import underage puppies, often unvaccinated and in poor welfare conditions, which go on to be sold to unsuspecting buyers in the UK. However, having been introduced to Parliament in 2021, the Bill has not progressed any further through the parliamentary process since last November.

Veterinary Director of Dogs Trust, Paula Boyden said: “Dogs Trust has spent eight years exposing this abhorrent trade and our investigations have revealed that puppy smugglers remain undeterred and are continuing to bring in thousands of underage puppies and pregnant dogs, often in the most dreadful conditions, which do not provide for their needs.

“We are grateful to all the MPs who support our work to combat this problem, and we hope that the Government will hasten to progress the Kept Animals Bill and act on our recommendations to include the requirement to carry out a visual check on all dogs entering the country because without them, there is no chance of ending this horrifying trade.”

