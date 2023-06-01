Members of a baby charity based near Crawley have volunteered to run the Worthing 10k on June 4 to raise money for the charity.

Ten Little Toes baby bank was set up in 2017 by JoJo, a local lady who recognised a need for support for local families facing hardship. Starting with a cardboard box behind the sofa, the idea was to provide wipes and nappies and perhaps a little more to those families who were finding themselves in a really difficult situation.

Having experienced first-hand the struggles of raising a young family with very limited resources, JoJo (the founder) just wanted to make a little difference to a few people, giving them hope and letting them know that there is always someone who cares.

Five years on and Ten Little Toes is now supporting over 500 families a year. Still run by a small volunteer team and from JoJo’s home, this is no mean feat.

Families are referred to the charity from all walks of life by professional services across West Sussex, but they all have one thing in common. They are all facing a really challenging time providing for their families. What started out as a gift of nappies and wipes for a few, is now a service that supports families in crisis with all their needs. Whether it be prams, travel systems, a safe place to sleep, cots, and Moses baskets with brand new mattresses, bedding, feeding equipment, clothes and much much more.

The team is running the Worthing 10K as a way to both raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Amanda from the charity said: “ A small donation can go a long way in making a real difference in people's lives. Sam, Thomas and Jamie all work behind the scenes as trustees and volunteers and are really passionate about what we do and the difference we can make. “They are all TLT team family members, Thomas being only 15 having volunteered as part of his Duke of Edinburgh Award, and this will be our first event of this kind to raise funds for Ten Little Toes. We cannot express enough how important it is to get the word out and gain support.”

