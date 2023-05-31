Crawley named UK’s best town for renting with pets - according to new research

The experts at Cats.com analysed the total number of lettings in each UK city and compared this to the number of pet-friendly lettings to reveal the best and worst UK cities for renters with pets.
You can view the full research here: https://cats.com/lets-for-pets-2023.
Crawley in West Sussex is the best place in the UK for renters with pets, with 10.4% of lets being pet-friendly. If you're looking to relocate to a place with the best chance of finding a rental that accepts pets, then relocating to Crawley is probably your best bet.
In second place is Newport in Wales with 9.1% of rentals being pet-friendly. The Welsh city also has many pet-friendly parks and beaches to offer pet lovers such as the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve making it a top location to keep an eye on if you’re looking for a more pet-friendly location.
See more: Crawley campaign group discovers beetle ‘thought to be extinct in the county’, Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including Labradors, Chihuahuas and a Romanian rescue dog, Crawley Garden Centre donates Coronation tree to Crawley United Reformed Church Community Garden
Completing the top three is Blackpool in Lancashire with 9.0% of rentals being pet-friendly. Situated on the Irish Sea coast of England, this seaside resort is not only a popular tourist destination but a great location for pet owners as there are plenty of villages and gardens to explore.