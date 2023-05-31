A new study named Crawley as the best town for renters with pets, with 10.40% of rentals being pet-friendly, according to Cats.com.

The experts at Cats.com analysed the total number of lettings in each UK city and compared this to the number of pet-friendly lettings to reveal the best and worst UK cities for renters with pets.

You can view the full research here: https://cats.com/lets-for-pets-2023.

Crawley in West Sussex is the best place in the UK for renters with pets, with 10.4% of lets being pet-friendly. If you're looking to relocate to a place with the best chance of finding a rental that accepts pets, then relocating to Crawley is probably your best bet.

Crawley named UK’s best town for renting with pets - according to new research. Credit: Anna Wilson

In second place is Newport in Wales with 9.1% of rentals being pet-friendly. The Welsh city also has many pet-friendly parks and beaches to offer pet lovers such as the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve making it a top location to keep an eye on if you’re looking for a more pet-friendly location.