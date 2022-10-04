Silver Sunday is a national day for celebrating older people in the community.This event provided a chance for the young and old alike to meet new people, try new activities and connect with people in Crawley.

To mark the event, 48 Metro Bank stores across England hosted a range of activities and fun games in store for people of all ages. From Bradford to Brighton, stores offered refreshments including tea, coffee and sweet treats throughout the event. Staff also visited local retirement homes to meet and chat with the residents.

Brighton Metro Bank’s store manager, Stephen Cotton said: “As a community bank, we are longstanding supporters of Silver Sunday. More than a quarter of people aged over 70 live alone and this rises to more than a third for those aged over 75.

Metro Bank Crawley

“We regularly host events in store and this is a unique opportunity for us to socialise and celebrate with the older residents in our local area. We enjoyed welcoming everyone who came along and enjoyed some company over a cuppa.”