Crawley bank honours the elderly by celebrating ‘Silver Sunday’
Metro Bank in Crawley celebrated Silver Sunday (October 2) last week.
Silver Sunday is a national day for celebrating older people in the community.This event provided a chance for the young and old alike to meet new people, try new activities and connect with people in Crawley.
To mark the event, 48 Metro Bank stores across England hosted a range of activities and fun games in store for people of all ages. From Bradford to Brighton, stores offered refreshments including tea, coffee and sweet treats throughout the event. Staff also visited local retirement homes to meet and chat with the residents.
Brighton Metro Bank’s store manager, Stephen Cotton said: “As a community bank, we are longstanding supporters of Silver Sunday. More than a quarter of people aged over 70 live alone and this rises to more than a third for those aged over 75.
Most Popular
“We regularly host events in store and this is a unique opportunity for us to socialise and celebrate with the older residents in our local area. We enjoyed welcoming everyone who came along and enjoyed some company over a cuppa.”
See more: 'We don't want our lives afraid of what's next' - Crawley couple and other residents are victimised by vandal, Residents protest against Crawley Borough Council’s plans to convert playing field into allotments, Crawley primary school celebrates ‘Grandparent Morning’ by letting students bring in their own
Metro Bank services 2.6 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Market Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2022. This year it has been awarded “Best Mortgage Provider of the Year” in 2022.