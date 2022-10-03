Crawley primary school celebrates ‘Grandparent Morning’ by letting students bring in their own

Almost 200 grandparents attended Grandparent Morning at OLQOH in what has become an important annual event for the school.

Grandparents and other visitors joined pupils for the weekly ‘Merit & Celebration Assembly’, before making their way to classrooms to undertake learning activities.

Assistant Head Teacher, Helen Connor said: ‘OLQOH, like other Catholic Schools throughout our Diocese, recognises the vital role of extended families in supporting students. We were delighted with the numbers that attended and at the feedback we received.’

Our Lady Queen of Heaven students with grandparents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of governors, Maja Jasko said: “There was a wonderful atmosphere in school, and it was brilliant that we were able to coordinate our MacMillan Coffee Morning with the visit of grandparents, enabling us to raise almost £300 to support the vital work of MacMillan.”

Is your child due to begin school in September 2023? Our Lady Queen of Heaven School has two Open Afternoons this term. From 1pm to 2.45pm on October 7 and 1pm to 2.45pm on November 4. All welcome and no need to book.

If these dates aren’t convenient, please call the office team who will be happy to arrange an alternative visit date and time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Lady Queen of Heaven students with grandparents