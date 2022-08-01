The Magic Mod made a name for himself in the bars and clubs around Crawley and was noticed early on by the Mod scene in the town.
His career started with a Paul Daniels magic set he got as a six-year-old and from there, it has blossomed into playing gigs all around the UK. Ben even remembers being inspired to do magic from the Cherry Lane Adventure Playground.
Music plays a large part in his performances and he says when people see him on stage, they first think he is a front man of a band and are surprised to see him perform his magic on stage.
The Magic Mod has performed shows with the likes of Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher, Reverend and the Makers, The Libertines and Pete Doherty.
We asked Ben a few questions about his appearance on a Channel 5 documentary about the late Tommy Cooper and his latest performances:
Last Saturday, you appeared in a Tommy Cooper documentary. How good did it feel to be able to talk about one of your idols?
“I’ve had such a great response from people that watched the program, it was an absolute honour to be back on tv to talk about my hero.
“There will never be another Tommy Cooper, he was in a league of his own.”
From playing in pubs in Crawley to performing in some of the UK's biggest venues, how has the transition been between the two?
“Performing in pubs and clubs in Crawley made me who I am today.
“I’m forever grateful to the places that gave me the chance to show my skills off.
“I’ve been so lucky to have performed in some of the most iconic venues not just in the UK, but the world. Having my mum, partner Nadean and my boy Lonnie watching me do what I love to do in Alexandra Palace was a dream come true.
“The key to my success is hard work and dedication.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“To just keep on keeping on and spreading the name of The Magic Mod.”