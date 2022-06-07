Crawley’s rising music scene: ‘We play music that our girlfriends and mates like to jump and dance to’

Slow Time Mondays are a four piece band from Crawley that formed when the members were at school. The band have been backed by BBC Introducing in The South, plus picking up support slots for Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) and The Vapors (of ‘Turning Japanese’ fame). They are now set to play at the Isle of Wight festival this month.

The band consists of brothers Billy and Joe Morgan (Furnace Green), Ryan Scopes and Charlie Wright (Ifield). Slow Time Mondays credit their successes on the fact that their parents encouraged them to play together for a charity gig, and the influence of the late Mike Dobie.

Slow Time Mondays are well known for their performances around Crawley and often play to crowded pubs across the town. The band are now looking to expand on their success and have a brand new single dropping on all digital stores on Friday June 10.

They aren’t the only band to contribute to the rising Crawley music scene. Local bands such as The Gas, Kosta D and the fortune tellers and Dannydangerously make-up the diverse musical talent that the town has to offer.

We interviewed Slow Time Mondays in rehearsal to get to know them better and to gain an insight into what makes the Crawley music scene unique.

The band said: “We formed together a few years ago. Our families are all friends and we got together for one charity gig. The first year we were doing the occasional charity night and then we eventually went for it properly.

“We are still trying to find our style. We do a lot of Mod and Ska stuff and at the heart of it that is where our biggest influences come from. We learned a lot of covers when we originally started and follow the standard Indie scene as well, but we aren’t tied to a certain style.

“We play songs that we would like to hear. Stuff that our parents like but also our girlfriends and mates would jump around and dance to. It’s about getting a good balance really. Definitely still experimenting.

“In Crawley, there has always been a pub music scene. We don’t have a venue as such for bands to visit when they are on tour. If you are involved in the pub scene, most weekends you can go and watch live music. The leader of the scene who got us involved with it was Mike Dobie and he led the music scene here. He was the glue as he knew everyone.

“We want to keep doing what we do. More festivals and more venturing out. We’ve already had some big support gigs in and around the South East. Would be nice to do some sort of tour. Yeah, just getting our music in front of new people.

“There is a good balance in the band. Everyone has their own influences and touches, which makes the band really.”

You can catch Slow Time Mondays next week at the Isle of Wight Festival, Greendoor Store on July 15, and Prince Albert Brighton on August 13 alongside The Magic Mod.

All our tracks and upcoming gigs are posted on all our social media platforms - @slowtimemondays