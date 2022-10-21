Forming conservation areas helps to protect Crawley’s New Town identity and to enhance the quality and suitability of new development in those areas.

The Cabinet will also debate amending the boundaries of two of Crawley’s 11 existing conservation areas (the High Street and St Peter’s).

A conservation area does not prevent new development. It restores planning powers to the council to give members and stakeholders the opportunity to require higher quality and appropriate development, which enhances Crawley’s New Town character and heritage.

Crawley Borough Council consider plans for two new conservation areas in the town

Councillor Atif Nawaz, said: “Millions of pounds of public investment has been unlocked by the council and partners to invest in transforming the town centre’s public spaces.

“It’s critical that good quality buildings with appropriate uses are developed which are both complementary to this regeneration and sympathetic to the New Town character and identity.”

These proposed Conservation Area changes were subject to public consultation in February and March 2021. Feedback from Crawley’s Conservation Area Committees and from Historic England has been supportive.

Subject to Cabinet approval, a Conservation Area Statement will be drawn up for each area and will outline historical background, character evaluation and guidance on development. The council would work with residents to form the statements.

