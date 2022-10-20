Horsham and Crawley jewellers reveals limited edition collection exclusively for BBC children in need
F.Hinds in Horsham and Crawley has revealed its new ‘Pudsey collection’ in partnership with BBC Children in Need, this week.
This year’s collection will be launching in stores across the UK on Friday, October 21 and includes an alarm clock (£16.99), a trinket box (£14.99) and a money box in the shape of Pudsey (£14.99). Items will be available to purchase in store and online; 35% of the sale of each product will be donated to BBC Children in Need.
Project leader and head of marketing, Natasha House said: “We are so excited to be releasing our very first range of products for BBC Children in Need. The charity is close to all of our hearts, and we are so happy to give it the focus that it deserves. We can’t wait to see how the funds from this partnership will go on to support the lives of children and young people across the UK.”
F.Hinds’ partnership with BBC Children in Need started in 2021 by selling Pudsey pin badges across its stores, and accepting donations on behalf of BBC Children in Need, to support the lives of children and young people across the UK. Following the success of 2021, this year F.Hinds has created three limited edition Pudsey products.
Most Popular
See more: Oversubscribed schools: The 27 West Sussex secondary schools that are the hardest to get into, Avian Flu 2022: Here is how West Sussex is coping with the outbreak of bird flu, Crawley Borough Council visits food bank as a part of efforts to support community efforts
The BBC Children In Need Pudsey products will launch in all F.Hinds and Chapelle stores, and online, from 21 October. F.Hinds and Chapelle will be accepting donations and selling Pudsey pin badges throughout October and November. For more information please visit: https://www.fhinds.co.uk/