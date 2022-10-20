Horsham and Crawley jewellers reveals limited edition collection exclusively for BBC children in need

This year’s collection will be launching in stores across the UK on Friday, October 21 and includes an alarm clock (£16.99), a trinket box (£14.99) and a money box in the shape of Pudsey (£14.99). Items will be available to purchase in store and online; 35% of the sale of each product will be donated to BBC Children in Need.

Project leader and head of marketing, Natasha House said: “We are so excited to be releasing our very first range of products for BBC Children in Need. The charity is close to all of our hearts, and we are so happy to give it the focus that it deserves. We can’t wait to see how the funds from this partnership will go on to support the lives of children and young people across the UK.”

F.Hinds’ partnership with BBC Children in Need started in 2021 by selling Pudsey pin badges across its stores, and accepting donations on behalf of BBC Children in Need, to support the lives of children and young people across the UK. Following the success of 2021, this year F.Hinds has created three limited edition Pudsey products.

Jeremy Hinds and Natasha House

Advertisement Hide Ad