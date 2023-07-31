Crawley Borough Council’s Electoral Services Team has started the annual canvass for the electoral register.

The canvass is an important part of the work of getting everyone in Crawley who is eligible to vote included on the register.

Residents will be contacted at different times over the coming months and in different ways, including by email, text, post and personal visit.

Crawley Borough Council: Council starts annual canvass for upcoming elections. Picture: Google Maps

Some of these contacts will need a response, and where no response is received the law requires the council to send reminders, including personal visits to properties.

The council is urging all residents to keep an eye out for their voter registration details to ensure they can vote in upcoming elections.