Crawley Borough Council responds to complaints about lack of action taken over fence repairs for tenants

Storm Eunice damaged many properties throughout Crawley on February 18, with many fences being felled as a result of the 122mph winds that the storm brought with it.

Many council tenants have been left with garden fences that require repairs and have raised their safety concerns with the council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council tenants feel ignored and have resorted to finding temporary fixes to their damaged fences.

Damage to tenants fences due to Storm Eunice

A council tenant, who doesn’t want to be named, said: “I’ve reported my damaged fence a few times, but haven’t had anything done about it.

“To prevent the fence from completely falling, I’ve had to use pieces of scrap wood to prompt the fence up. I pay my rent and hope to get this issue resolved as soon as possible.”

A spokesman from the council, said: “There are currently 414 fencing jobs outstanding; this is due to the sheer volume of requests we’ve received. This will take a number of months to clear; however, where the site is deemed unsafe we have taken down the defective parts and made them safe.

“Since 2018 we have completed 3,928 fencing jobs. The total cost of these works is £1.31m; this money comes from tenants’ rent, which is paid into the Housing Revenue Account to cover repairs such as these.”